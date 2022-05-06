Man charged with robbery in connection with death of man found along side Indiana County road

A man has been charged with robbery in connection with a 2021 homicide where a man’s body was found in Indiana County.

Noah David Turous, 19, of Vintondale, has been charged in Cambria County with felony counts of robbery, burglary, criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said these charges are a result of an extensive investigation into the death of 27-year-old Dashawn Cornelius Green.

Green’s body was found by a PennDOT employee in a grassy area in the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in Indiana County on Jan. 21, 2021 while the employee was on duty inspecting a nearby drain. Troopers responded and pronounced Green-Brewster dead at the scene.

Previous coverage: Man’s death ruled homicide after body found in ditch near Indiana County road

An autopsy revealed that Green died as a result of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said through their investigation, they determined that Green was shot on Jan. 18 during a robbery at a home in Johnstown. Green was reported missing to the Johnstown Police Department on Jan. 19.

Turous is in the Cambria County Prison held on $60,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.

