Man charged in robbery, firearms investigation in Manchester

Mar. 18—MANCHESTER — A Hartford man was charged on Thursday in an ongoing robbery and firearms investigation after a search of a home on North Street.

Jeremy White, 20, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, second-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree threatening, risk of injury, and second-degree breach of peace.

Investigators from Manchester and Bloomfield, in conjunction with FBI Task Force members, initiated an investigation at 44 North St. for an ongoing robbery and firearm assault case. They received a search and seizure warrant and worked with the Capital Region Emergency Services team to arrest White.

During a search of the home, police located and seized two Glock handguns, a high-capacity magazine, narcotics, and a sum of cash, Manchester police said.

White was held on $1 million bond.

Police said additional charges are pending.

