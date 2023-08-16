Man charged with robbery following fight at gas station

Aug. 16—A 53-year-old man faces a felony robbery charge after allegedly climbing into another person's vehicle at a Columbia Falls area gas station earlier this month.

Mark Sheldon Allen is being held in the county jail with bail set at $50,000 following his arrest. His arraignment before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Prosecutors accuse Allen of sliding into another man's unattended vehicle parked at a fuel pump at the U.S. 2 gas station about 12:25 a.m., Aug. 11. The motorist, returning from washing his hands, assumed Allen planned on stealing the vehicle and told him to get out, court documents said.

Allen began yelling and the two eventually began scuffling, according to court documents. During the ensuing fight, Allen allegedly placed the motorist in a chokehold and began punching his head. The motorist fought back and freed himself from Allen's grasp, court documents said.

Allen retreated before hopping into a red van and departing the gas station, according to court documents. The motorist told investigators that Allen made off with his wallet.

Investigators later secured a copy of surveillance footage of the incident and allegedly identified Allen in the video feed. Authorities arrested Allen on Aug. 11, according to court documents.

If convicted, Allen faces between two and 40 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

