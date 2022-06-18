Man charged with robbery, kidnapping in 2020 home invasion in New London held on $1M bond

Jun. 18—NEW LONDON — A man whose last known address was in Waterbury faces a half-dozen charges, including robbery and kidnapping, in a March 2020 home invasion in which a woman living on Blackhall Street allegedly was pistol-whipped and forced into her car at gunpoint before escaping her captors.

Delton Desouza, 25, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and appeared in New London Superior Court, where Judge Kevin Shay set his bond at $1 million.

Desouza's case was transferred to the Huntington Street courthouse, where he is scheduled to return June 28.

Desouza is charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, accessory to home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, accessory to first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping with a firearm and accessory to first-degree kidnapping with a firearm.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed last August by New London police detectives, Desouza is one of three men and one woman involved in the alleged home invasion. One of the men has since died and another is incarcerated, according to testimony contained in the affidavit. The female suspect has been arrested.

In the alleged home invasion, which occurred early on the morning of March 17, 2020, three masked men entered the victim's Blackhall Street apartment, pistol-whipped her, ransacked the apartment and took $2,000 in cash as well as video games and electronic equipment and numerous pairs of designer sneakers, the victim told investigators.

A friend of the victim's had opened the apartment door to the intruders, according to the victim, who came to suspect her friend was involved with the men.

The victim told investigators she was forced into her vehicle at gunpoint to lead the men to another location. Her friend and one of the men rode with her in her car while the other men followed in another vehicle. During the ride, the victim said, she jumped out of her car and ran into the New London police station, where she reported the incident.

The police investigation led to the September 2020 arrest of the victim's friend, Perla Carrillo-Castro, 28, who at one point was Desouza's boyfriend, according to the affidavit. Carrillo-Castro, whose case is pending in New London Superior Court, faces the same charges as Desouza as well as an additional charge of third-degree larceny.

b.hallenbeck@theday.com