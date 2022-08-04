Man charged with robbery, sexual abuse for attack at Panther Creek Park

Aug. 4—Daviess County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly robbing and sexually abusing a woman earlier in the day at Panther Creek Park.

Sheriff's department reports say the woman was walking on the park's nature trails at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday when the man, later identified as Christopher M. Gerlach, 38, homeless, cornered her and held what she believed to be a gun against her face.

Reports say the man believed to be Gerlach groped her, stole her cellphone and then fled the scene.

Reports say he was seen fleeing the park in a dark-colored Prius.

Sheriffs' deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers located the vehicle on Kentucky 81. Reports say the victim was able to identify Gerlach from photographs.

Gerlach was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree sexual abuse and was being held Wednesday afternoon in the Daviess County Detention Center.