Man charged with robbery of spa

Apr. 5—A man accused of violently assaulting a woman at an Odessa spa has been arrested.

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed the 33-year-old man was arrested after he robbed a spa owner of $200 at gunpoint in late March.

Isaac Jerald Jackson was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

Jackson was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on April 2 and has two bonds totaling $65,000, jail records show. He was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

The probable cause affidavit detailed police received a report of an aggravated robbery at the Rose Garden Spa located at 800 E. Seventh St. Surveillance video showed Jackson in a white Ram truck circle the business and park in the area two separate times starting at 1:05 p.m.

That video showed the Ram truck driver, Jackson, exit the vehicle, cross the street and enter the business at 1:13 p.m., the affidavit stated. Between 1:16 p.m. and 1:26 p.m., Jackson continuously assaulted the 62-year-old woman owner by striking her with his hand, strangling her, dragging her by the hair, striking her with the handgun and attempting to force the barrel into her mouth.

The victim told police Jackson was demanding money and took $200 from her and a from a blue notebook that was located in the business. Jackson knowingly and intentionally threatened Chen with a firearm, caused bodily injury and placed her in fear of imminent death.

The scene was processed and a fingerprint was located in what is believed to be a transfer of the victim's blood onto the blue notebook where the money was kept, the affidavit stated.

Police say the fingerprint was submitted to AFIS and returned with a confirmed match to Jackson. A Texas Driver's License photo was obtained for Jackson was found to match the description of the man involved in the armed robbery.

Jackson was also found to be a convicted felon out of San Jacinto District Attorney's Office as of March 25, 2013, for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Jackson was found in possession of a semi automatic handgun during the commission of the aggravated robbery.