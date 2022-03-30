Man charged with robbery victim’s murder, Bridgeport police say

Police said they have arrested one of two people they believe are responsible for the December shooting death of a robbery victim in Bridgeport.

Jacque Richard, 26, of North Main Street in Waterbury was charged Wednesday with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery and gun charges, a police spokesman said. He is in custody on $2.5 million bail.

Police suspect Jacque and an accomplice tried to rob Michael Harrigan as he sat in his car on Black Rock Avenue early on Dec. 12. Investigators are still trying to identify the accomplice, said Scott Appleby, emergency management director and police spokesman.

Jacque’s weapons charges are criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and use of a firearm in an A, B or C felony, Appleby said.

