Man charged with robbing EC Kwik Trip store

May 29—EAU CLAIRE — A man robbed a Water Street Kwik Trip store by using a bag with distinctive markings that linked him to Sojourner House in Eau Claire, police say.

Alex C. Cuykendall, 19, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of robbery with threat of force.

A $2,500 signature bond was set for Cuykendall, which prohibits him from having contact with Kwik Trip or the store clerk.

Cuykendall returns to court July 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were sent to Kwik Trip, 210 Water St., on Thursday in response to an unarmed robbery.

The clerk said a man, later identified as Cuykendall, entered the store and slid a note across the counter, which said, "Give me all the money in the red bag."

The clerk, who was scared of Cuykendall, gave him the $162 that was in the cash register. Cuykendall then left the store.

Cuykendall was observed on store video by police. He did not appear to have any weapons. The red bag he was carrying had white lettering and an image of a large white dog bone.

Sojourner House staff told police on Friday that Cuykendall was staying there and that he was the suspect in the robbery.

Staff said the red bag Cuykendall used to rob the Kwik Trip store was one of the bags Sojourner House uses to give their clients basic essentials.

Staff said they only had two such distinct red bags. One was still in possession of Sojourner House.

Staff said the other bag was issued to Cuykendall on Thursday, which was the day of the robbery.

Police interviewed Cuykendall on Friday and asked him what he was doing on Thursday.

Kuykendall said he borrowed a bicycle and got some groceries at Walmart.

Kuykendall could not explain how someone could have robbed the Kwik Trip with the red bag that was still in his possession. He denied robbing the store.

Clothing in Kuykendall's possession matched the clothing of the robbery suspect in the store video.

Kuykendall was asked if there would be a reason why his fingerprints would be on the note that was given to the store clerk.

Kuykendall said he either has a twin brother he doesn't know about or he sometimes blacks out and doesn't know what he does.

Cuykendall confirmed he was the only person who had access to the red bag.

Cuykendall is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of driving or operating a vehicle without consent in January in Barron County.

If convicted of the robbery charge, Cuykendall could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.