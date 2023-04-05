Man charged with robbing Frederick grocery store

Apr. 5—Police arrested a Walkersville man on Tuesday, charging him with robbing a grocery store in downtown Frederick.

Richard Allen Johnson Jr., 60, is accused of robbing a cashier at a Giant Eagle on Friday morning while saying he had a knife.

Police responded to the Giant Eagle in the 1300 block of West Seventh Street around 9:43 a.m. for a report of a strong-armed robbery, indicating that a weapon was used.

Police identified Johnson through video footage and images.

Police said they concluded Johnson did not have a knife during the robbery.

Johnson was charged with robbery, second-degree assault and theft between $100 and $1,500.

