Man charged with robbing a Lexington bank has been arrested in Charleston, W.Va.

A man charged with robbing a Lexington bank this week was being held in Charleston, W.Va., Saturday.

Richard D. Hudson, 71, has been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the robbery of Traditional Bank on Tates Creek Road, the Lexington Police Department said in a news release.

The robbery was reported at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, when a man came into the bank on the 3300 block of Tates Creek Road and demanded money before fleeing with an unknown amount of money. No one was injured.

Police said they used their Real-Time Intelligence Center, traffic cameras and Flock license plate readers to identify Hudson as the suspect. He was arrested with the help of the Charleston Police Department.

Hudson was being held without bond Saturday in the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston after being booked Saturday at 3:30 a.m., according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.