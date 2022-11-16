Man charged with robbing pizza delivery man

Nov. 16—Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the armed robbery Monday night of a pizza delivery man at a midtown address in Joplin.

Austin D.W. Bryant was taken into custody a couple of hours after the 10:31 p.m. robbery in the 1500 block of West 20th Street. He was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that a Pizza Hut employee delivering pizzas and other items to a house on the block was approached by a man wearing a stocking cap and mask who pointed a gun at him and told him to give up the food, phone and money he was carrying.

The deliveryman did as he was told and left the scene, reporting the matter to police on his way back to the business.

Initial information developed by police led to a SWAT team being deployed to take Bryant into custody at his home on the same block. The delivery man identified the suspect as the blond-haired man who robbed him, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant served on Bryant's residence turned up three large pizza boxes, two brownie pizza boxes, some wings and a firearm matching the victim's description of the gun that was pointed at him, according to the affidavit.

The items stolen were valued at $97, according to a police incidents report log.

Court records show that Bryant was charged in August of this year with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful of a weapon, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.