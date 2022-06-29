A man has been charged with DWI after police say he ran a red light and collided with another vehicle in southwestern Sioux Falls on Saturday.

Stephen Ray Milliken, 40, was charged with DWI second and careless driving, police spokesman Sam Clemens said. Milliken had a blood alcohol level of .218, almost three times the legal limit, Clemens said.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. near 57th Street and Sertoma Avenue.

The van, which was driven by Milliken, hit another vehicle, which rolled. There were no other occupants in either car.

One person received minor injuries the crash.

Correction: This story was corrected to say who was injured in the crash and which vehicle rolled.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man charged after rollover crash Saturday in Sioux Falls