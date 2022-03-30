Man charged in Route 28, Parkway East homicides last year goes to court

A man charged in homicides on Route 28 and the parkway east last year faced a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

Howard Milligan is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Jasmine Guest while she was inside an SUV on the parkway east, near the Squirrel Hill tunnel last May.

Hours earlier on the same day, Milligan is accused of murdering Shane Edwards as he was driving on Route 28 near Sharpsburg.

Watch the video above for details from Milligan's appearance in court.

