Man charged after San Lorenzo family party attack

(KRON) — A man attempted to kill party guests who gathered for a family celebration in San Lorenzo on the day after Thanksgiving, investigators said Monday.

When Leandro Angelo Torres, 31, was asked to leave the party for being disruptive, he became enraged, according to prosecutors. After he was kicked out, Torres accelerated his car toward four women who were standing outside, prosecutors said.

One of the victims was pinned between Torres’ car and a parked vehicle, prosecutors said. Torres also allegedly attacked his brother’s car.

The Alameda County District Attorney charged Torres with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

District Attorney Pamela Price said, “Family violence in Alameda County is a real problem, especially during the holidays. This incident obviously traumatized the entire family and the neighborhood. Mr. Torres’ uncontrolled anger will have severe consequences for him, his family, and the victims of this unprovoked attack.”

If convicted, Torres will face up to 12 years in state prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.