Man charged in Santa Fe birthday party that erupts in gunfire

Sep. 17—Authorities say a fight at a girl's 18th birthday party in Santa Fe a week ago ended in more than 60 bullets being fired — some that struck three 16-year-olds and two adults and sent crowds running.

Witnesses told police the fight sparked between the girl's ex-boyfriend and new boyfriend and police say at least three guns were fired, including one that accidentally discharged into a man's foot.

The Santa Fe Police Department said the SWAT team arrested Jonathan Romero, the ex-boyfriend, on Friday at his home in Algodones.

The 20-year-old was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center on several counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of abuse of a child and one count of negligent use of a weapon. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Santa Fe police said they executed a search warrant at Romero's home and another at a home in Santa Fe but the department did not say what was recovered. It is unclear if anyone else will be charged in the incident and a SFPD spokesperson could not be reached Friday afternoon.

Police responded on Sept. 11 to reports of gunfire at a remote home west of Cerrillos and Interstate 25, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court. Five people, including two teen girls and a teen boy, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds and police found 66 bullet casings of three different calibers.

The girl whose birthday was being celebrated told police her ex-boyfriend, Romero, had shown up to the party and at some point pulled out a gun and fired up to 20 rounds at a crowd of 30 to 40 people.

Witnesses told police the girl tried to kick Romero out when there was "drama" with her new boyfriend and shots were fired. One adult and the three teens who were shot said they were running away when they were hit.

The fifth victim told police he was at the party when he saw his friend had pulled a gun out "because other people at the party had their guns drawn out." The man said he tried to take the gun from his friend when it accidentally went off — shooting the man in the foot.

"After (the man) was shot in the foot other individuals with firearms began shooting," according to the affidavit.

Santa Fe police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412 or jjvigil1@santafenm.gov.