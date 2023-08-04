Man charged with scamming elderly Preston couple out of $12,500

Aug. 3—PRESTON — State police arrested a former New London man on Wednesday who they say scammed an elderly couple out of $12,500 after claiming the couple's daughter needed bond money because of her arrest in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Jose A. Perezclark, 39, whose most recent address is Bronx, N.Y., was arrested after a lengthy larceny investigation when an elderly Preston couple paid $12,500 in January to supposedly bond their daughter out of prison.

The couple had spoken to a woman on the phone who claimed to be from Bridgeport Superior Court and later to a man who claimed to be from the public defender's office, police records show. Police said the couple proceeded to deliver the cash, which they had in a safe at the home, to a courier who met them at their home.

The couple realized they had been scammed when their daughter showed up at home not long after the courier left. State police from Troop E in Montville were interviewing the couple about the theft when the couple received another call, this time from a woman claiming the "victim" of the crash involving their daughter asked for $20,000 to settle the case out of court.

Police asked the victims to play along with the scam and were waiting when the courier, who turned out to be an innocent Uber driver, arrived to pick up the cash. Police said they allowed the Uber driver to deliver the package, which contained paper and not cash. Troopers followed the Uber to Bridgeport and converged on Perezclark after they say he took possession of the package.

Perezclark, in January, was charged with interfering with a police investigation. His car was seized, and police said they recovered the couple's $12,500 while they worked on an arrest warrant for the larceny case.

Police said the Uber driver aided the investigation and was able to positively identify Perezclark.

State police said troopers and detectives continue to work to identify other individuals involved in the scam. Perezclark is charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree telephone fraud. He is free after posting a $100,00 bond and is due to appear Aug. 16 in New London Superior Court.

Police said senior citizens are often the target of phone scams. Police said that anyone who receives a phone call from an unfamiliar person saying a relative is in custody should take steps to contact that relative directly or immediate family members who can help determine if it is a scam.