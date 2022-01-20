Man charged with scrap metal theft

Jan. 20—TUPELO — A Tupelo man has been charged with stealing scrap metal and car parts from a North Gloster business.

Security cameras at Meineke Muffler at 803 North Gloster Street recorded a man in a white Ford Ranger stealing several items from behind the business on Jan. 10. Police say the camera was eventually disabled by the suspect.

The business reported about $400 of scrap metal, about 25 radiators, a new alternator and three transmission cores were stolen.

Tupelo police stopped a white Ford Ranger leaving a local scrap metal yard on Jan. 12 and interviewed the driver, Thomas Morris, 63, of 503 Lockridge Street. The investigation uncovered enough evidence to file an arrest warrant charging Morris with grand larceny. He was arrested without incident on Jan. 18.

During his initial appearance the same day in Tupelo Municipal Court, bond was set at $10,000.

At the tine of his arrest, Morris was out of a $5,000 bond for grand larceny, involving a similar theft from a business on South Green Street.

