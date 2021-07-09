Man charged in scrap yard homicide

Jul. 9—LOCKPORT — A Niagara County grand jury has handed up a two-count indictment charging a Falls man with the murder of a co-worker at a city scrap yard.

The grand jury charged Matthew H. Figura Jr., 35, with single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Figura entered a plea of not guilty before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek and was ordered held without bail pending further proceedings.

Figura is accused of killing Patrick DeLuca, a co-worker at the Niagara Metals scrap yard, but the motive for the slaying remains a mystery. Falls Police detectives questioned Figura after his arrest, but could only describe the killing as "senseless."

Investigators have privately suggested that "mental health issues" may have played a role in the tragedy.

Patrol officers first responded to a report of "a man shot" at 8:16 a.m. on June 3 at the recycling business in the 4800 block of Packard Road. When they arrived, they found DeLuca, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

DeLuca was declared dead at the scene.

According to police, DeLuca, 36, had been employed at Niagara Metals for "awhile." Figura was described as a recent hire at the business.

Company officials have been reluctant to discuss the incident since Figura's arrest.

Witnesses indicated that Figura had fled from the yard in a black Nissan Frontier with Virginia license plates. Detectives said they first feared that Figura could have been heading to other parts of Niagara County including Ransomville, Cambria, Lewiston, and Lockport.

Investigators also said, at the time, that Figura could have also been headed to the Southern Tier or attempting to reach Pennsylvania. They said they believed he was "armed and dangerous."

Figura's parents live in Ransomville and Niagara County Sheriff's deputies reportedly put their home under surveillance, while Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives put out an attempt to locate order for Figura.

Story continues

Around 1 p.m. on June 3, a Wyoming County Sheriff's Office captain reported that he had spotted Figura's pickup truck as he was leaving a meeting in the Erie County town of Sardinia. The captain, in an unmarked police vehicle, followed Figura until Erie County Sheriff's Office deputies and Arcade Police Department officers, in marked units, were able to pull him over.

Figura surrendered to the deputies and officers without incident. He was taken into custody and returned to the Falls.

Prosecutors have previously indicted that Figura has a criminal record in both Texas and Tennessee.

In Nov. 2008, Figura was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and two counts of second-degree harassment. The charges stemmed from an incident where a woman told police she had been at Figura's house, drinking tequila, when they started having sex.

The victim said Figura choked her, punched her and displayed a knife to her during sex.

After being arrested in that incident, Figura was reportedly "uncooperative" with officers during the booking process. Officers said they had to use pepper spray to subdue him.

A disposition to the charges in that case could not be immediately be determined.