Man charged with second-degree murder in Norfolk arrested in Portsmouth

A 25-year-old man wanted in connection to a Norfolk homicide was arrested in Portsmouth, police announced Tuesday.

Norfolk police had issued a warrant for Rhodean Hamlin on Friday following a July 19 shooting that left a 37-year-old Sidney Parker dead and a 65-year-old woman injured in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue.

Hamlin is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com