Man charged with second-degree murder following fight of about 30 people that left Mims man dead

A Mims man was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree murder following the shooting death of a man during a fight of about 30 people in Titusville on Sunday.

Titusville police responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Rockpit Road, near the intersection of South Street, where they found about 30 people engaged in a physical and verbal fight, police said in a press release.

Police located the body of Anthony Lamar Berry, 30, of Mims slightly east of Apartment #1, according to an affidavit. He had died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a 2000-2005 maroon Chevy Impala entering the frame seconds after the shooting, the affidavit said. A man, later identified as Michael Jones of Mims, exited the vehicle and approached the shooting suspect. Both video and audio capture Jones telling the shooting suspect that they need to leave the scene immediately. Both Jones and the suspect got into the Chevy Impala and left.

Police contacted Jones at his girlfriend's residence, the affidavit said. Jones told police he gave the suspect a ride after the incident but wasn't sure if it was a shooting. Initially, he said he drove the suspect down the street, but later changed his statement to say that he drove him near a park located near Tropic Street and Park Avenue.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Titusville Police Department. The affidavit stated that his statement changed "multiple times throughout the (post-Miranda) interview," but he admitted to driving the suspect away from the scene. He went on to say that he wasn't sure if the man was the shooting suspect but he "got a bad feeling and dropped the male off at the park."

Jones was charged with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. As of Wednesday afternoon, he did not have an attorney. He is being held at the Brevard County Jail on no bond.

Police have not named a shooting suspect.

