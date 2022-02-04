Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal weekend crash

Feb. 4—LUMBERTON — A 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal crash this past weekend that left one woman dead and sent another to the hospital.

Howard McNair, of McPhail Road in Lumberton, has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated felony death by motor vehicle, aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle, habitual impaired driving, felony flee to elude arrest, larceny of motor vehicle, driving while impaired, failing to stop for blue lights and siren, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, left of center, fail to wear seatbelt and fail to burn headlights, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

McNair was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

His first appearance in court was Friday, according to the LPD.

McNair was driving a vehicle that struck and resulted in the death of Cynthia Coe, 55, of Lumberton shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Coe lost her life after the white Hyundai Elantra she was driving on Second Street toward Water Street was hit head-on by a silver Ford Mustang operated by McNair, according to the LPD. Coe and her passenger, 36-year-old Jennifer Thompson of Lumberton, were transported to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center with serious injuries, where Coe later died.

McNair also was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries, according to the police department.

Coe was employed as a newspaper carrier for The Robesonian, where she worked periodically for about 13 years.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of Cindy. She was a longtime, devoted carrier with The Robesonian and friend to many. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family at this difficult time," said Denise Ward, regional publisher at The Robesonian, Bladen Journal and The Sampson Independent.

Anyone who has information concerning the accident should contact Officer Cedrique Bridges at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at jhorne@robesonian.com.