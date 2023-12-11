Man charged with second-degree murder in suspected DUI crash that killed Lenexa boy

A 25-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man now faces second-degree murder charges in relation to an alleged hit-and-run DUI crash in Shawnee that killed a 9-year-old Lenexa boy.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Matthew Jacobo is charged with second-degree murder in place of a previous charge for aggravated battery causing great harm. Jacobo was also previously charged with a failure to stop at an accident causing great harm, which has been updated to a charge for failure to stop at an accident with a known death, a level 5 felony.

Jacobo faces a third charge for possession of a firearm while driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.

The Dec. 1 crash happened as Nolan Davidson and his father were traveling in Shawnee on their way to a basketball game, when a white truck struck the rear passenger side of the family’s black sedan, where the boy was seated.

Nolan died from his injuries nearly a week later on Dec. 7, his family shared online.

Authorities allege Jacobo had a blood or breath alcohol concentration of .08 or more at the time or within three hours of the crash.

Since Nolan’s death, the Lenexa community has rallied around the family to show its support. The family announced memorial services for Nolan are scheduled for Wednesday.

Jacobo is being held on a $1 million bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 14.