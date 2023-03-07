Man charged second-degree murder after fatal Raleigh County crash

Mar. 7—BECKLEY — A man who fled after a crash which took the life of a mother and her 3-year-old daughter has been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

On Sunday, March 5 at around 7:30 p.m., Senior Trooper S. A. Wickline was dispatched to a car crash on Coal River Road in Arnette, a community in Raleigh County, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.

Once on the scene, Wickline learned the driver of a gold Lincoln SUV involved in the crash had fled the scene. The second vehicle involved was occupied by the driver, Sara Pettry, 30, of Naoma and three juvenile passengers.

Sara Pettry and her 3-year-old daughter passed away due to injuries sustained from the crash, Maddy said. A 7-year-old female passenger was flown to CAMC for treatment. An 11-year old male was transported by ambulance to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment.

A WVSP crash reconstruction team responded to work the crash, and investigators were able to identify a person of interest.

On Monday at about 3:30 p.m., Kevin Lamar Graybeal, 54 of Dameron was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and one count each of reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer and assault. Graybeal was transported to Raleigh General Hospital for injuries believed to be sustained from the crash.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, Maddy said.

Graybeal was booked Tuesday morning at the Southern Regional Jail. He is being held without bond.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com