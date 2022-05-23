Man charged with second-degree murder for Circle K shooting Monday over social media feud

A Pensacola man is facing a murder charge in the death of 36-year-old Durrell Palmer after a shooting in a Pensacola Circle K parking lot Monday morning.

Suspected shooter Charles Moore, 35, had known Palmer for about two years and had been in an ongoing dispute involving Palmer's wife, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said in a press conference Monday. The conflict had escalated over the past two weeks leading up to the gunfire.

"They parked next to each other and they engaged in an argument, and this argument centered around a social media post," Simmons said.

The sheriff did not discuss the exact nature of the post.

Sheriff Chip Simmons speaks during a press conference at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola on Monday, May 23, 2022.

After the two were seen arguing at the Circle K at about 7:30 a.m. on the intersection of U.S. 29 and West Roberts Road, Moore allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot Palmer four to five times in front of a crowd of witnesses.

"This was an incident that took place in broad daylight in a very popular location," Simmons said. "I actually stopped by myself and I can tell you there were a number of witnesses that were more than willing to come and tell us what happened."

Simmons said it is unclear whether the meeting between the two men was planned or pure coincidence.

Moore then sped off, leading deputies on a brief chase along U.S. 29 before Moore made the call to a dispatcher to turn himself in, Simmons said.

"I can imagine that the number of cruiser cars that were heading that way with the lights and sirens on" factored into Moore's choice to surrender, Simmons said.

Moore agreed to place his weapon in his glovebox before getting out of the vehicle and allowing deputies to make the arrest.

Moore had no prior criminal background and held a valid concealed carry gun permit, Simmons said.

Moore has been charged with second-degree murder and was in custody at Escambia County Jail as of Monday evening, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man charged with second-degree murder in Circle K shooting