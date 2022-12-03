Man charged with second degree murder in shooting death of Jackson woman, 23

Dec. 3—A Jackson man has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman earlier this week, the Attorney General's Office said Saturday.

Brandon Mitchell, 21, has been arrested for the murder of Esmae Doucette, 23, also of Jackson, Attorney General John Formella said in a release.

Around 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Jackson police responded to reports of a person with a gunshot injury at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16, the Attorney General's Office said in a release.

Upon arrival officers reported finding Esmae Doucette suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway where "lifesaving measures were attempted," officials said, but she succumbed to the gunshot wound and was pronounced dead Friday.

An autopsy performed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined Doucette's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of her death was homicide.

An arrest warrant was obtained charging Mitchell with one count of second degree murder.

"Mr. Mitchell is alleged to have recklessly caused the death of Ms. Doucette under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting Ms. Doucette with a firearm," the Attorney General's Office said in a release.

Friends of Doucette began posting tributes to her on social media Saturday afternoon.

Carolyn Gray, a former Madison resident now living in Maine, described Esmae in an online post as "light, love, laughter, and joy."

"There are no words to describe a feeling like being in her presence when she talked, sang, or danced," wrote Gray on Facebook. "Esmae was sunshine on a cloudy day. I feel incredibly lucky to have spent time with her and make so many memories. Esmae had the best smile and giggle, it was incredible to be around her. Her soul is so beautiful and vibrant, you can feel it through a picture or video. There are so many emotions; anger, confusion, sadness, rage. Esmae had so much to give and never expected anything in return."

Story continues

The Inn at Ellis River posted on its Facebook page, "There are no words. We are so very sorry for the incomprehensible loss of this beautiful young woman. Our deepest condolences and love go out to the Doucette family."

Starting Point, a private nonprofit agency providing services to victims of domestic violence in Carroll County since 1981, said Executive Director Deb Weinstein, along with advocates Penny Frechette and Raetha Stoddard, will be available to the Jackson community in person Monday at 6 p.m. at the Whitney Community Center, to help process their anguish over recent events.

The Rev. Gail Doktor, minister at the Jackson Community Church, will also join Starting Point advocates at the event.

"Secondary trauma can occur even for those who did not know the victim," Deb Weinstein said in a statement. "As advocates, we recognize this and want to make ourselves publicly available to support our community."

The event will be open to the public beginning at 6 pm. Advocates will discuss self-care and provide resources to those in need of support.

"This will also be an opportunity for the community to let us know what they need going forward and how we can help," said Weinstein.

Advocates are prepared to stay for as long as needed and can meet privately with anyone needing further support, Weinstein said.

Mitchell is expected to be arraigned Monday in Carroll County Superior Court at a time to be determined.

Jackson police said in a statement there is "no specific threat to the Jackson Community" in connection to the incident.