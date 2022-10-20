Man charged with second-degree sexual assault after Southern X-Posure incident

Oct. 20—PRINCETON — A Cabell County man was arrested and charged with the felony of second-degree sexual assault after an employee at a local gentleman's club reported being assaulted.

Deputies J.P. Conner, J.A. Brooks and J.W. Lucas with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were dispatched Oct. 16 to Southern X-Posure Gentleman's Club in reference to an employee that had been assaulted, according to the criminal complaint Lucas filed at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office.

Peyton Elijah Huddle, 23, of Milton was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault, a felony with a possible sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison, according to the complaint.

"Upon arrival we were met in the parking lot by Security who advised us that both parties were still inside the establishment," Lucas said. "Upon our entry we were able to observe a male sitting in a chair beside the door wearing a Marshall University hoodie and a camouflage hat. We could also hear a female crying at the time Deputy Brooks made contact with the male and I made contact with the female. Upon making contact with the female she was hysterically sobbing and crying."

Lucas said while interviewing the woman, "she advised me that she was sexually assaulted while performing a private exotic dance in the VIP area of the Gentleman's Club."

The female said that "she was completely nude performing the dance" and that the customer, Huddle, had opened his pants and exposed himself while her back was turned and as she transitioned to the part of the dance to be in Huddle's lap, she sat down and touched his privates. She "immediately ran out of the room to seek help. Security then took action and called Mercer E-911," Lucas said.

Lucas photographed the room where the dance took place and observed a video camera in the room, according to the criminal complaint. He spoke with the manager about the camera and "he advised that the camera did record at all times but they did not have access to the camera, but had spoken to the owner and they were supposed to get access to the camera to get the video of the dance."

"I also spoke with the manager about the rules of private dances," Lucas said, adding he was told that customers must always be fully clothed during the dance and can touch the dancer, but not in private areas.

In her official statement, the female stated that she and Huddle agreed to a VIP private dance, Lucas said.

"Upon the purchase being completed the two went to the VIP area of the Gentleman's Club and as they were walking up the steps (the female) advised Huddle was telling her he wanted to have sex with her," Lucas said.

The female "advised she did not think anything of it due to the nature of her profession and it happened all the time," Lucas said in the criminal complaint.

Lucas asked the female if there had been a prior arrangement for sexual contact between the two which she denied, according to the report. She was transported to Princeton Community Hospital by the Princeton Rescue Squad to have a sexual assault kit performed. Lucas later was informed by hospital personnel that the female had refused a sexual assault kit.

Huddle performed a preliminary breath test when he was transported to the sheriff's department and the results were .134 BAC (blood alcohol content), according to the report. Lucas spoke to Huddle after advising him of his Miranda Rights, and he "also advised that he was not intoxicated and was in a sound mind to make decisions."

Huddle said that he had gone out with some friends to a restaurant, and later decided to go to Southern X-Posure. He described what led up to the private dance and "advised he had misread the situation," according to the report. He denied that they had a prior agreement for sexual contact.

Huddle was processed and transported to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment, and was later released after posting a $5,000 bond.

