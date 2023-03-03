Man charged with second-degree sexual assault

Mar. 3—BLUEFIELD — A migrant worker from Guatemala is facing a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault after a female juvenile from the same country told police that he had repeated assaulted her both in Mercer County and in North Carolina.

Mario Rodolfo, 25, of Bluefield was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint filed by Lieutenant-Detective K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department.

An investigation began Feb. 28 when Adams was contacted by Sgt. D.R. Barker with the Bluefield Police about a call he had received about an alleged sexual assault at a Franklin Street residence. Barker told Adams that the alleged victim was a Spanish-speaking female. She was less than 18 years old.

"Sgt. Barker told Lt. Adams that numerous Spanish-only speaking males resided at the residence along with the alleged victim," according to the criminal complaint.

Adams responded to the scene and contacted a Spanish-speaking associate of the department to act as a translator for him.

"Lt. Adams found the home to house over a dozen male migrant workers," according to the criminal complaint. The alleged victim said she had been sexually assaulted at the residence by a male subject named Mario.

The juvenile took Adams upstairs and pointed out Mario Rodolfo. Adams kept the translator on his cellphone while the victim argued with Rodolfo. The translator overheard the conversation and relayed it to Adams, according to the criminal complaint.

The translator told Adams that Rodolfo said he "was drunk and he didn't mean it, to which (the vicitm) replied it had happened to many times and she was tired of it and that is why she called the cops. Mario then told (the victim) to shut up and not to say anything about it and get out of the room," according to the criminal complaint.

At that point, Adams contacted Mercer County Child Protective Services and informed them about the complaint. The alleged victim was found to have no family in the home and had only been there for a short time. Adams and Barker detained Rodolfo and transported him and the victim to the police department for questioning, according to the complaint.

Rodolfo signed a Miranda Rights form after it and his rights were explained to him. He agreed to sign the form and speak with Adams about the allegations, according to the complaint. Rodolfo said he had come to West Virginia from North Carolina about two weeks earlier to do construction work. He stated that the alleged victim was at the Bluefield home and had lived there for six or seven years.

"Mario advised he had argued with (the victim) over a photo she had sent to his wife in Guatemala calling him a dummy," Adams said in the complaint. "Mario denied having sex with (the victim)."

Mario Rodolfo also denied saying any of the things in the conversation Adams had overheard.

Adams then interviewed the alleged victim along with CPS Worker Matt Collins. She said that she had been living in Chicago after arriving from Guatemala. After around six to seven months in Chicago, she was sent to North Carolina and met Rodolfo. She lived in North Carolina for about a month before coming to Bluefield, according to the criminal complaint. She said that Rodolfo sexually assaulted her twice in North Carolina. She said that she had been in Bluefield for about a week and that the only family she had in the United States was a cousin in Atlanta. She stated that on the evening of Feb. 28, Rodolfo came into her room and sexually assaulted her again and told him to stop. She said then that is when she told her family over the telephone about the assault, and the police were contacted.

Rodolfo told Adams while being interviewed a second time that he had slept with the alleged victim twice in North Carolina, "but advised that she had called him to be with her." He also denied having sex with the alleged victim in Bluefield," according to the complaint.

Adams obtained DNA samples from Rodolfo and the alleged victim. After contacting Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer and explaining the case to him, the decision was made to charge Rodolfo in the case, according to the criminal complaint.

Second-degree sexual assault is a felony with a possible sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

