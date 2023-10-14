Man charged in second homicide after another victim found in trunk of car in Nashville

Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia faces a criminal homicide charge for the second time in a week in connection with a body found in a car.

Castro-Garcia, 31, was arrested Tuesday in the death of 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez, who was found shot to death and burned in the trunk of a car in the 300 block of Franklin Limestone Road on Sept. 27.

Then on Friday, Metro Nashville Police detectives charged Castro-Garcia in the death of 26-year-old Brandon Rivas-Noriega, who was found shot to death in the trunk of a Ford Focus in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road.

Rivas-Noriega's mother reported the South Nashville man missing Oct. 5 after he sent his family messages about being in trouble and needing money. He was last seen in her 2015 Ford Focus on Oct. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

While investigating the missing person's report, MNPD detectives learned he frequented a home in the 4600 block of Fanning Drive. In a search of the home Monday, they found a Ford Focus owners manual, Rivas-Noriega’s driver's license and paperwork for the Rural Hill Road property.

On Rural Hill Road, detectives found the car parked behind an abandoned trailer with decomposing human remains in the trunk.

The body was identified as Rivas-Noriega at autopsy, where it was determined that he died from multiple gunshot wounds and that several tattoos had been cut away from his body.

Castro-Garcia is accused of shooting Rivas-Noriega inside the Fanning Drive home. He also faces a charge of abuse of a corpse. He has been jailed since Tuesday on a $1.1 million bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man charged in second homicide after victim found in car in Nashville