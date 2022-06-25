Man charged with seconddegree manslaughter in overdose death

Jun. 24—WILLIMANTIC — A 49 year-old Norwich man was arrested by Willimantic Police on Thursday in connection with a 2019 overdose death.

Police said William Sonner turned himself into police on Thursday, when he was processed and charged with second- degree manslaughter.

He was released on a $20,000 bond and was due to appear in Danielson Superior Court later in the day. The arrest was made in connection with the death of Khrista Bishop, who died from an overdose on North Street in Feb. 2019. According to police, evidence of fentanyl use was located at the scene, collected and later sent to the state forensic laboratory for examination.

Police said the evidence had Sonner's DNA on it.

Based on that information, police applied for a warrant and Sonner was charged with possession with intent to sell in 2020.

Police said they developed new information between April and June.

They applied for a new warrant for Sonner, working with staff in the state's attorney's office at Danielson Superior Court.

The warrant for the manslaughter charge was signed by a judge at the Danielson court on Wednesday.

