Man charged after selling drugs at Pipestone business

Leah Ward, The Daily Globe, Worthington, Minn.
·1 min read

May 23—PIPESTONE — A Tyler man is in police custody following a Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force (BRDTF) investigation that reported he sold methamphetamine inside an area business.

A confidential informant (CI) working with the BRDTF arranged to purchase three "eight-balls" (an eighth of an ounce, or 3.5 grams) of meth from Jesse Sharp, 42, and another person.

According to the criminal complaint, the CI met up with Sharp and his co-defendant at the Pipestone True Value. The co-defendant entered the men's bathroom and left a baggie containing a white crystal substance inside the toilet paper roll. The CI then entered, retrieved the baggie and left $650 cash inside the toilet paper roll. Finally, Sharp went in the bathroom and got the cash.

The CI turned the baggie over to the police, who field-tested the contents and identified them as meth. The total weight was 13.82 grams.

Later that same day, Sharp and his co-defendant reportedly sold three more eight-balls to the CI and asked if the CI would "flip" two more that night. This time the baggie, which field-tested positive for meth, weighed 12.83 grams.

Sharp was charged with first-degree drug sale, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The offense carries a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine, but if convicted, Sharp will be sentenced based on criminal history.

He was arrested on the warrant Monday, taken to Pipestone County Jail and held on bail set at $25,000 with conditions or $100,000 without.

