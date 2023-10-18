Man charged with selling gold coins he fraudulently obtained from Shrewsbury home

WORCESTER — A 51-year-old Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday, accused of fraudulently obtaining gold coins from a Shrewsbury estate and transporting them outside of Massachusetts.

William Dawson was indicted by a federal grand jury in Worcester on one count of interstate transportation of property taken by fraud.

According to the indictment, Dawson held himself out as a property buyer and reseller.

It is alleged that in or around December, a person who operates a home cleanout business in Massachusetts was retained to clean out a home in Shrewsbury.

The person who operates the home cleanout business found 170 Queen Elizabeth II Canadian gold maple leaf coins in the house, collectively worth approximately $290,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

With approval from the estate, the home cleanout business operator agreed to sell 120 of the gold coins to Dawson.

In January, Dawson allegedly met with the home cleanout business operator in Millbury and purchased the 120 gold coins with two checks totaling $198,800. However, it is alleged that Dawson had significantly less than $198,800 in the bank account when he wrote the checks to the home cleanout business operator.

Later that same day, Dawson allegedly called the home cleanout business operator claiming that his car had been broken into and that the gold coins had been stolen.

The next day, Dawson allegedly traveled to a pawn shop in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where he sold 43 of the gold coins for $80,442.

It is further alleged that, on several occasions in February, Dawson traveled to a pawn shop in Cranston, Rhode Island, where he sold 19 more of the gold coins in exchange for a total of approximately $35,094.

Dawson was arrested Wednesday morning and released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Worcester.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy and Andrew Murphy, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service's Boston field office, made the announcement.

The Milford Police Department and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the case.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: William Dawson charged with fraudulently obtaining, selling gold coins