Man charged with selling meth to informant

Jul. 22—An Albert Lea man is accused of selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in July 2020.

Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 49, faces a charge of second-degree meth sale. He appeared in Freeborn County District Court on the charge on Thursday and was initially charged earlier this month.

Court documents allege Sanders sold about 14.8 grams of meth to an informant for $800 on July 28, 2020, during a controlled buy under supervision of agents with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit.

The court complaint states an informant received information that Sanders wanted to sell a half ounce of meth for $800. He would reportedly need a ride to pick up the meth from a residence prior to the deal and asked the informant to meet at his girlfriend's residence in Albert Lea.

On the day of the sale, two confidential informants met at the house of Sanders' girlfriend. Sanders ultimately got the meth to sell to an informant after meeting another man in a vehicle.

After driving around a bit, they stopped and Sanders got back into the informant's vehicle with a white crystalline substance that field tested positive for meth.

Second-degree meth sale carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.