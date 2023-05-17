Man charged with selling Morris Knolls students gun, answers mystery for rattled parents

Two months after a pair of Morris Knolls teens were arrested at school with a handgun in their possession ― igniting a furor among parents and students over security at the regional high school ― Morris County prosecutors have charged the man they say sold the firearm to the youths.

Dwayne Allen, 21, of Palmyra, was arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from the March 23 incident at the school, that left parents rattled and questioning why administrators and police had not placed the building on lockdown.

Prosecutors stated Allen has no known connection to the school and did not offer updates on whether charges are pending against the students who purchased the gun.

Allen remains in custody at Morris County's jail while he awaits his first hearing on charges that he sold a firearm to a juvenile, possessed and sold a high-capacity magazine, and the unlawful possession and transportation of a handgun.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris Knolls NJ: Man charged with selling students gun