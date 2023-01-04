Man charged with sending 3 to hospital during Johnson County police chase in November

A Kansas City man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly injuring three people, including a police officer, and causing several crashes in a police chase across Johnson County, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

Donald Canzoneri, Jr., 26, was arrested after a Nov. 30 pursuit involving multiple agencies that began in Olathe. Police attempted to make contact with Canzoneri after finding a vehicle previously reported stolen parked near the 14400 block of West 135th Street, according to court documents.

While officers were attempting to locate him, Canzoneri came running out of a sporting goods store and tried to enter the stolen Chevy Tahoe. During his attempted escape, Canzoneri allegedly floored the accelerator and propelled a victim into a brick wall, according to the documents.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated.

As Canzoneri drove west, prosecutors claim a woman ran out of a craft store and attempted to enter the passenger’s side. She yelled at the suspect to “just go,” and he continued to exit the parking lot. Olathe officers began to pursue Canzoneri.

Just west of Quivira Road, Canzoneri crashed into the back of a vehicle, stopped, and reversed the Tahoe into a patrol vehicle. The suspect then allegedly crossed the median into the westbound lanes of 135th Street, entering Overland Park driving close to 70 miles per hour.

Lenexa police officers, who were alerted to the chase, spotted the vehicle traveling west on 87th Street from I-35 and began to assist. As Canzoneri entered traffic, the Tahoe ran through an intersection and crashed into the back of a Toyota Camry.

Prosecutors said the Camry was hit so hard it was pushed off the roadway and into the grass. The driver of the Camry was injured and transported to an area hospital.

Despite the collision, Canzoneri allegedly continued to speed away, swerving between motorists’ vehicles. At one point, Canzoneri drove 50 miles per hour in an active school zone, according to prosecutors.

Story continues

After an officer attempted to disable the suspect’s vehicle, Canzoneri lost control and traveled over a median, striking three vehicles. One driver was injured and transported to an area hospital.

With his vehicle disabled, Cazoneri attempted to flee on foot, dropping a backpack as he ran. Canzoneri was captured and arrested shortly after.

According to court documents, Canzoneri’s backpack contained a calibration weight, multi-colored plastic baggies, a glass container holding a powdery substance believed to be cocaine and a baggie of presumed methamphetamine.

A search of the Tahoe produced several glass pipes, THC wax, Narcan, a knife, two wigs and a bag of multiple cell phones. Canzoneri told medical personnel on scene he had swallowed narcotics at some point during the incident, prosecutors said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for evaluation before being taken to jail.

Canzoneri is facing 10 charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated battery, theft, recklessly fleeing arrest and drug-related charges.

His bond is set at $250,000.