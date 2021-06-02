Man charged with sending 'revenge porn'

Jun. 2—SALISBURY — A Bradford man was ordered held without bail pending a hearing Friday after allegedly headbutting a woman and then trying to strangle her over the weekend at a local beach house.

Marc Diaz, 36, of Forest Acres Drive was also charged with distributing obscene matter after Newbury police say he sent lewd photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend to her current boyfriend. At the time of his arrest Saturday, Diaz was on probation for a previous domestic violence offense, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

In addition to ordering the dangerousness hearing on Friday, Judge Peter Doyle set bail at $10,000 on the distributing obscene matter charge. A dangerousness hearing is held to determine if a defendant poses too great a risk to a victim or the public to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.

The Salisbury Police Department's report on the arrest was not in Diaz's court folder, but according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy, he was arrested Saturday afternoon after police responded to a disturbance at a Salisbury beach house.

In her motion to hold Diaz without bail, Kennedy said he became violent when he and the alleged victim began arguing about whether to order a pizza. Diaz then rammed his head into her body, knocking the woman to the ground. He then began trying to strangle her and punched her in the head.

Eventually, the woman was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where she was treated and released. Kennedy went on to say Diaz was on probation out of Haverhill District Court for headbutting someone else.

"He couldn't help but violate it (probation) in a violent way," Kennedy said.

As Kennedy was reading the Salisbury police report, Diaz was seen repeatedly shaking his head while standing next to a court officer.

The charge of distributing obscene matter stems from an alleged incident where Diaz sent sexually explicit photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend to her current boyfriend living in Newbury.

The boyfriend contacted Newbury police, who then summonsed Diaz to appear before a Newburyport District Court clerk magistrate. At the hearing Oct. 21, the clerk magistrate generally continued the charges of distributing obscene matter and intimidating a witness for a year, according to court records.

But because Diaz was arrested and charged with new offenses before the year ended, he was arraigned on those charges Tuesday. Doyle set bail on those offenses at $1,000 and ordered him to stay away from the woman and any witnesses.

Diaz contacted the boyfriend on Instagram and sent him nude photos and videos of the woman, according to a Newbury police report. The report also indicates Diaz's ex-girlfriend was the same woman involved in his Haverhill District Court domestic violence conviction.

Newbury police Detective Aaron Wotjkowski obtained a warrant to search Diaz's Instagram account and found some of the "illicit images," according to the detective's report.

Knowing Diaz is facing domestic violence charges in Haverhill District Court, Wotjkowski alerted the Essex County District Attorney's Office about what he found on the Instagram account, according to court records.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.