Man charged in September stabbing in West Garfield Park neighborhood

A 29-year-old man was charged in a September stabbing of another man in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Enrique Hairo was charged with aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place, police said.

Hairo was arrested Friday in the 1900 block of North Cicero Avenue after he was identified as the person who stabbed a 25-year-old man shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 4100 block of West Wilcox Street.

He was scheduled to appear Saturday at a detention hearing.