Man charged after series of burglaries, attempted ATM thefts in Pierce County

A man was arrested Monday and charged with several counts of burglary and theft after a string of commercial business thefts in the South Sound late last year, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced.

45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree theft after breaking into three businesses in November 2021 and trying to steal ATMs, getting away with one of them.

His bail has been set at $25,000.

According to the sheriff’s department, on Nov. 2, Woods broke into a bar in the 6800 block of 176th Street East in South Hill, stealing a safe from the department and attempting to steal the ATM.

The next day, on Nov. 3, Woods broke into a bar in the 16700 block of Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway and stole an ATM.

On Nov. 19, Woods broke into a bar in the 30400 block of Mountain Highway East between Graham and Eatonville, and attempted to steal an ATM and a coin machine.

According to the sheriff’s department, Woods is a suspect in other burglaries and thefts, with additional charges expected to follow.

In many of those burglaries, Woods used a homemade pry bar and yellow reciprocating saw, both of which were captured on surveillance video and found during a search of Woods’ car, the sheriff’s department said.

Woods was also arraigned for a domestic violence assault warrant. According to the sheriff’s department, bail was set at $50,000 in that case.