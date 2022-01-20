Man charged with setting car fire in Ellington

Jan. 20—State police have arrested a Hartford man who is accused of setting fire to a woman's car outside her home in Ellington.

The man, Fernando Gomez, 25, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree arson, and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.

According to police, officers were called to an Ellington residence around 4 a.m. Saturday in response to a car fire. The car was completely engulfed in flames by the time police arrived, and the fire department was on scene extinguishing it.

Police spoke with the owner of the car, who said she suspected Gomez because he was the last one driving the car. He had earlier taken the car without her permission, she said.

The woman said Gomez called her during the night, and specifically stated he was going to set her car on fire, but she didn't believe him, according to a police report.

The woman gave police a description of Gomez, who was located walking on Talcottville Road in Vernon. Gomez denied involvement in the fire, and said he was in the area for a party, and had gotten a ride there from a friend, according to the report.

Gomez said he didn't know where the party was, and didn't know the name of the friend who drove him there. He left the party because he got into an argument with someone, and walked to a gas station, the report said.

