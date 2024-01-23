Man charged with setting fire in Burlington Coat Factory: West Manchester Township Police

A man has been charged with starting a fire during the holiday season inside the Burlington Coat Factory in West Manchester Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Douglas E. Frock, 60, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson endangering property−recklessendangerment of inhabited buildings, dangerous burning, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, the affidavit states.

He was released on his own recognizance, court records state.

No attorney is listed for Frock in the court records.

Store sustains damage from small fire

Police received a call around 1:07 p.m. Dec. 23 from York County 911 about a fire at the Burlington Coat Factory in the 400 block of Town Center Drive, the affidavit states.

A manager told police that a man started a small fire in the lobby while customers were coming in and going out of the store. The officer asked her to review the camera footage, and she provided a recording of the incident to authorities.

Police allege the video showed Frock setting a piece of paper on fire and putting it into a plastic bag on the floor, the affidavit states. A customer witnessed it. It was stepped on before the fire could grow bigger.

"The fire caused damage in the lobby and burnt some of the carpet in the area," the affidavit states.

Suspect told officer it was an accident, police allege

Police allege the officer spoke with Frock, who insisted the fire was an accident, the affidavit states. He stated that he threw a lit cigarette into the bag, and it caught on fire.

Police allege that Frock was heavily intoxicated at the time, the affidavit states.

Police took Frock to UPMC Memorial Hospital to be checked, and after being cleared by medical personnel, he was taken to York County Central Booking, the affidavit states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police charge man with setting fire inside York County PA Burlington