Man charged with setting West Side apartment building fire

Aug. 11—A 34-year-old has been charged with setting fire in a West Side apartment building on Monday, starting a fire that forced tenants to be evacuated, Manchester police said.

Police arrested Edgardo Pacheco on Thursday and charged him with felony arson, according to a police statement.

The fire was reported about 9:30 p.m. at 264 Second St., according to fire department logs.

Police said the fire began in an apartment on the first floor, extensively damaging the living room. No one was in the apartment at the time, but tenants from other apartments were evacuated.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Manchester police arson investigator and the deputy Manchester fire marshal.