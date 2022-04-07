Man charged in several car break-ins outside of Strip District gym

Pittsburgh police filed charges Wednesday against Ellis Jackson, 59, in connection with five car break-ins outside the F45 gym in the Strip District between late January and the end of February.

“It was definitely unsettling because we didn’t know where he was at. We didn’t want anybody to get hurt,” said F45 Manager Jordan Rose.

According to police paperwork, Jackson allegedly smashed the windows of two Mercedes, a Lexus, a BMW, and an Audi before running off with purses, bags, iPhones, laptops, as well as credit and debit cards.

“It was about 5:30 in the morning and we couldn’t believe it, and we were like, ‘no,’ and we went out and saw he busted a window,” said Rose. “Two days later, another car. Three days later, another car. And it just kept happening.”

Rose noted that he and his customers worked with police throughout their investigation.

In fact, one victim tracked her phone’s location to a home in West Newton, which police later found was Jackson’s girlfriend’s.

“We talked to the police and had a conversation and they set up some things that they had to do and they watched over us. It made our members feel safer,” said Rose.

Court documents show that police tracked purchases on the stolen cards to places like Giant Eagle, Starbucks, and Dunkin’ Donuts — even catching Jackson on video surveillance.

Investigators also allege he sold two $200 Starbucks gift cards to a McKeesport pawnshop.

“He saw an opportunity,” said Rose. “He sees good cars and he sees innocent people. People who drive those cars are innocent and I feel as if he saw that and was like, ‘I’m going for it.’”

Jackson has a lengthy criminal history, including an arrest for similar car break-ins in the Southside Flats in 2017.

In this latest incident, he faces five counts of theft from a vehicle and other related charges.

Police are still searching for him.

If you know where he is, contact Pittsburgh police.

