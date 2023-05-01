Man charged with sex assault of minor

May 1—VERNON — A Torrington man has been accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor.

The man, Jason Hansen, 42, was charged April 27 with first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

He is free on a promise to appear in Vernon Superior Court on June 23.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

In April, a woman reported to police that she discovered her juvenile daughter was engaging in inappropriate relationships with adult men. She spoke to a few of the men to inform them how old her daughter was, and one of them was named Jason. He believed her daughter was 19, she said.

The woman shared the phone number she had used, and police connected it back to Hansen.

She also gave police permission to seize her daughter's phone. Based on the messages between Hansen and the girl, it appeared they were in some type of serious relationship, as they frequently said they loved each other.

Police next executed a search warrant at Hansen's home and spoke with him there.

Hansen said he met the girl through an online application called Adult FriendFinder in March and engaged in sexual activity on three occasions. It wasn't until afterward that he spoke with the girl's mother, who shared her daughter's true age.

Hansen said he was shocked and never would have talked to her if he had known.

