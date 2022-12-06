Man charged for sex crimes decades after alleged offenses

Dec. 6—OAKLAND — A Prince George's County man was charged recently in connection with alleged sex offenses that occurred in Garrett County nearly 30 years ago.

John Charles Wallace, 70, of Silver Spring, was served a warrant Nov. 30 that included charges of child abuse, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and battery, Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers said in a statement posted on the department's Facebook page. The alleged crimes occurred between February 1994 and May 1995, according to electronic court records.

Wallace was arrested by detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department, who were assisting Garrett County deputies in the investigation.

Wallace was being held without bond and awaiting extradition to Garrett County, according to court records. A preliminary hearing was scheduled in Garrett County District Court on Dec. 28.