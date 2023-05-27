Man charged with sex-related crimes involving children arrested in Gaston County

A man charged with sex-related crimes involving children has been arrested by the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said Cory Ray Thomas was arrested Thursday near Farm Gate Circle in Dallas.

ALSO READ: Matthews EMT charged with child sex crimes

Thomas had six outstanding felony warrants for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six felony warrants for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Though police said the charges came from an investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, they did not say what led to the charges.

Thomas was taken to the Gaston County jail and given a $500,000 bond.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Source: Music teacher arrested in Gaston County; accused of child sex crime in Texas)



