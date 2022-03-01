Man charged with sexual abuse

Mar. 1—A Richmond man has been charged with sexual abuse.

Ruben Gallardo, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age.

According to a warrant from the Madison County District Court, an affiant with the Madison County Sheriff's Office stated Gallardo committed the alleged crime on Dec. 13, 2021.

An interview with a juvenile at the Child Advocacy Center involving another case revealed Gallardo had inappropriately touched a female victim. A later interview revealed more potential abuse. According to the warrant, the juvenile became increasingly anxious during the interviews.

According to the warrant, she said she was told not to talk about any of Gallardo's alleged actions because "I'm gonna get in big trouble."

Other arrests:

—Robert J. Clarke, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, custodial interference, second-degree criminal trespassing, and second-degree terroristic threatening.

—Amanda M. Colwell, East Bernstadt, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with failure to produce and insurance card, operating on a revoked or suspended license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree promotion of contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), theft of the identity of another without consent, giving an officer false identifying information, and multiple counts of failing to appear in court.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.