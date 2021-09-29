Man charged with sexual abuse, burglary, stalking

Sep. 29—Benjamin Johnson, 27, Richmond, was arrested on a complaint warrant by the Madison County Sheriff's Department on Sept. 22 and charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree stalking, and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the warrant, on Aug. 22, an officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to a burglary. When the officer arrived, they made contact with the victim, who said between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., someone had come through the window of her apartment, unplugged her refrigerator, and took out the batteries of her thermostat. When she got home, she noticed her windows were cracked, and it was hot inside the apartment, but she did not see anything was taken.

The warrant states, on Aug. 24, the officer reviewed surveillance footage with the maintenance man. A man in a truck, the same truck Johnson drives, can be seen pulling into the parking lot on Aug. 22 and the male, later identified as Johnson, can be seen exiting the truck and going into the victim's apartment. The victim also reported on Aug. 21, when Johnson brought their child home, he told her, "You smell like sex." The victim was sitting on the couch, and Johnson tried to grab her phone from her, got on top of her, and pulled her robe off. While he was on top of her, he attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to stop him. She told him multiple times to stop and get off of her. She said the incident lasted approximately 10 to 13 minutes. When he left the residence, he allegedly took two Spectrum remotes valued at $20 each.

The warrant states, the victim told police Johnson made social media accounts to talk to her, called her 100 times in one day from his phone number and 63 times from his grandmother's phone, called her mom 27 times in one day, drives up and down her street and calls her multiple times a day at work to call her a "w****" and rides by her friends and family's residences looking for her.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.