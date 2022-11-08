Man charged with sexual abuse, indecent exposure, and burglary

Nov. 8—The Richmond Police Department (RPD) charged a man with burglary, sexual abuse, and indecent exposure after he allegedly broke into a residence while nude.

On the morning on Nov. 6, the RPD were dispatched to a residence on Lowell Avenue. According to arrest citations, a female victim told the responding officers she had awoken to find a nude man, later identified as Jose De Jesus Avalos Quezada, had crawled into bed with her.

The victim allegedly told officers Quezada had crawled under the sheets of the bed and pulled her close to him. The victim told officers she then turned around and screamed for him to leave and Quezada fled the residence.

After the police response to the incident, the victim contacted her family members and drove around the surrounding area with her grandson looking for Quezada.

The pair came upon a homeless encampment, where several witnesses allegedly claimed Quezada had recently passed through and began masturbating in front of them.

Several hours later, the officers received another call from the victim. According to police reports, the grandson of the victim allegedly had Quezada held at gunpoint. From there, the RPD's Criminal Investigation unit was contacted.

The victim told the officers her grandson had found the Quezada just outside of her property line. Quezada was transported to the police department for an interview, with the assistance of a translator.

Arrest citations indicate Quezada waived his Miranda Rights after it was given to him and that he had an attorney, but would speak to the officers without him present.

Quezada allegedly admitted to going into the victim's residence through her unlocked back door and that he laid in bed in bed with her while nude.

According to police documents, he also admitted to going through the homeless encampment.

Quezada allegedly told the officers he had been using drugs and does things that he would not normally do while he was under the influence.

Story continues

Citations indicate Quezada was headed back towards the victim's property because he had left several expensive necklaces. He also allegedly told officers he was shot at and held at gunpoint by the victim's grandson.

Quezada was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree indecent exposure.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.