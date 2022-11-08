Man charged with sexual abuse, indecent exposure, and burglary

Blake Vickers, Richmond Register, Ky.
·2 min read

Nov. 8—The Richmond Police Department (RPD) charged a man with burglary, sexual abuse, and indecent exposure after he allegedly broke into a residence while nude.

On the morning on Nov. 6, the RPD were dispatched to a residence on Lowell Avenue. According to arrest citations, a female victim told the responding officers she had awoken to find a nude man, later identified as Jose De Jesus Avalos Quezada, had crawled into bed with her.

The victim allegedly told officers Quezada had crawled under the sheets of the bed and pulled her close to him. The victim told officers she then turned around and screamed for him to leave and Quezada fled the residence.

After the police response to the incident, the victim contacted her family members and drove around the surrounding area with her grandson looking for Quezada.

The pair came upon a homeless encampment, where several witnesses allegedly claimed Quezada had recently passed through and began masturbating in front of them.

Several hours later, the officers received another call from the victim. According to police reports, the grandson of the victim allegedly had Quezada held at gunpoint. From there, the RPD's Criminal Investigation unit was contacted.

The victim told the officers her grandson had found the Quezada just outside of her property line. Quezada was transported to the police department for an interview, with the assistance of a translator.

Arrest citations indicate Quezada waived his Miranda Rights after it was given to him and that he had an attorney, but would speak to the officers without him present.

Quezada allegedly admitted to going into the victim's residence through her unlocked back door and that he laid in bed in bed with her while nude.

According to police documents, he also admitted to going through the homeless encampment.

Quezada allegedly told the officers he had been using drugs and does things that he would not normally do while he was under the influence.

Citations indicate Quezada was headed back towards the victim's property because he had left several expensive necklaces. He also allegedly told officers he was shot at and held at gunpoint by the victim's grandson.

Quezada was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree indecent exposure.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.

Recommended Stories

  • Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in hospital parking lot

    According to Burlington police, the victim was attempting to valet their car when Horvitz allegedly threatened them with a weapon, threw them to the ground and stole their vehicle.

  • Man accidentally stabs himself — while he’s stabbing someone else, Florida cops say

    He says he was trying to “put the fear of God” into the victim, deputies say.

  • Abilene police conduct more than 380 stops in effort to stem traffic fatalities

    Officers have targeted areas throughout Abilene to help reduce speeding and increase awareness in light of a record number of traffic fatalities.

  • Voting machine malfunctions reported in 23 polling centres in Maricopa County, Arizona

    Voters can still cast ballots at centres with defective counters, though they will be counted later in the evening

  • NC dad arrested at kid’s soccer game with gun during custody exchange

    According to the sheriff’s office, a fight ensued as the parents were supposed to be exchanging custody of the child.

  • Nevada Democrats in tight races turn to a trusted ally, the 'Reid machine'

    Democrats in tight Nevada races are hoping the door-knocking army of the Culinary Union can still deliver the state for them.

  • Blind Man's Arrest Prompts Probe of Florida Deputies

    A sheriff’s office in Florida said it was investigating the conduct of two deputies after a viral video showed them arresting a legally blind man in Lake City on October 31, after mistakenly thinking a foldable walking stick in his pocket was a gun.Police footage of the incident garnered attention after the man who was arrested, James Hodges, posted it on YouTube on November 1. Hodges indicated in his video caption that he suspected the deputies had violated the 4th Amendment of the US Constitution, which prohibits searches and seizures of people without reasonable cause.In the footage, a female deputy approaches Hodges as he walks along West Duval Street in downtown Lake City and asks him to identify an object in his back pocket.“It’s a navigational aid. What’s the problem? You a tyrant?” Hodges responds.“Yeah, I am, actually. What’s your name and date of birth?” the deputy says.Hodges refuses to provide his information, arguing that the deputy doesn’t have “reasonable suspicion.”“Do you want me to place you in handcuff right now?” the deputy says, before arguing to Hodges that she had reasonable suspicion as she thought he was carrying a gun in his back pocket. Hodges then takes the cane out his pocket and shows it to her.“You don’t have to be a d**k to me,” the deputy says. “Well, you’re being a d**k to me,” Hodges replies.When Hodges asks the deputy if he is being detained, she says yes and repeats her request for his name and date of birth. “Do you have a crime?” Hodges asks her. “Call your supervisor,” he says. She directs him to a male deputy standing a few feet away.That deputy defends his colleague’s actions, telling Hodges: “Her suspicion was that you are armed (…) and she’s asking you for your ID.”“Well, now she’s verified that I’m not armed, so there is no crime,” Hodges tells him.“Do you have your ID on you or not?” asks the male deputy, raising his voice. Hodges says he has it, but that the deputies “don’t need it.” The deputy tells Hodges he is being detained and begins placing him in handcuffs.About three minutes into the video, Hodges, standing handcuffed on a sidewalk, tells the male deputy that he had walked up the road “in the dark” earlier that morning to get to jury duty.A moment later, the female deputy, after checking on Hodges’ identification, says: “Alright, Mr. Hodges. Was that that hard?”“It’s going to be,” Hodges replies. “I want your name and your badge number.”The male deputy quickly tells the female deputy: “You know what? Put him in jail for resisting.”Hodges is then placed into the backseat of a police vehicle.The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said an “administrative investigation” was launched on November 3 after incident was brought to their attention. Sheriff Mark Hunter said he was “troubled by what he has seen in the video,” according to CCSO. “If policy violations are sustained at the conclusion of that investigation, appropriate action will be taken,” the sheriff’s office added. Credit: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Pregnant 16-year-old was shot and killed, Florida cops say. Now, a teen is charged

    De’Shayla Ferguson was 20 weeks pregnant when she was found dead in October, a Florida sheriff said.

  • Peltola faces Palin in bid to hold Alaska's US House seat

    Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she seeks a full two-year term to Alaska's only U.S. House seat. Young, who held the seat for 49 years, died in March. Peltola beat Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August special election to serve out Young's term, which ends in January.

  • Al Gore at COP27 climate summit: ‘Choose life over death’ by ending oil and gas reliance

    Former Vice President and 'An Inconvenient Truth' filmmaker Al Gore urged the COP27 to wean consumers and businesses off coal, oil and gas sooner than later.

  • Indiana man gets 45 years in prison for cold case killing for cooperation against accomplice in triple murder

    An Indiana man received a 45-year prison sentenced in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors in a triple-murder case.

  • Raiders to release Johnathan Abram

    The Raiders are moving on from one of their former first-round picks. Las Vegas is releasing safety Johnathan Abram, according to multiple reports. Abram was the third of the three first-round picks the Raiders made in 2019, their last season in Oakland. Selected at 27th overall, Abram missed nearly all of his rookie year after [more]

  • ‘The View’ Blows Up Over Sunny Hostin’s ‘Roaches’ Comment About White Women

    ABC NewsThe View kicked off Election Day 2022 with hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin repeatedly clashing over the former’s recent comment that white women who support Republicans are similar to “roaches voting for Raid.”Last week, Hostin sparked intense backlash from conservatives when she expressed frustration with recent polling showing suburban women gravitating toward GOP candidates in the midterm elections—despite the Supreme Court recently overturning the federal right to abortio

  • Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

    US law enforcement raided home of hacker who admitted to stealing cryptocurrency from Silk Road site

  • 911 call made from Apple Watch of Washington woman buried alive released

    Young An, 42, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Chae Kyong An,53, in her home on Oct. 16 after they spoke about their ongoing divorce and finances. Chae allegedly punched Young multiple times before binding her eyes, hands and body with duct tape. Before Young was driven into woods near Lacey to be buried, she managed to contact 911 and send a notification to her emergency contacts using her Apple Watch.

  • A Nigerian influencer who was known for flaunting photos of watches, jets, and clothes on Instagram has been sentenced to 11 years for money laundering and fraud

    Ramon Abbas frequently flaunted his lavish lifestyle on his now-deactivated Instagram account, posing in designer clothing with luxury vehicles and jets.

  • Girl rescued after years in captivity "hardly able to climb stairs"

    "The girl has never seen the outside world," according to a senior prosecutor in western Germany.

  • Seattle Police Chief addresses school shooting in North Seattle

    Seattle Police say the gunman who shot another person inside Ingraham High School is now in custody. The victim is at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

  • Portland prosecutors decide against charging man who fatally stabbed landlord dressed as Michael Myers

    The Multnomah County DA will not pursue charges in a bizarre case where a Portland homeowner was stabbed to death with a sword while dressed as "Halloween" slasher Michael Myers.

  • ‘Embarrassed’ University of Kentucky Student to Withdraw After Hurling Slurs at Black Student

    Facebook: Betsy Spring The white student who hurled racial slurs as she attacked a Black student over the weekend intends to withdraw from the University of Kentucky after a wave of fierce backlash.Sophia Rosing, who was arrested over the weekend and slapped with several charges, plans to withdraw within the next couple of days, her attorney told NBC News.“She’s a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady,” Fred Peters said. He added that Rosing would undergo sensitivity training after le