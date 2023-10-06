Man charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust

Oct. 6—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man was recently charged with felony offenses including sexual abuse and first-degree sexual assault involving a juvenile.

Aubie Neal East III, 36, of Bluefield has been charged with felony counts including first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child, according to the criminal complaint filed by Trooper E.C. Nunn with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

The case began Feb. 4 when Trooper Nunn received a complaint from a woman stating that East had had sexual contact with an underage female juvenile. A hospital examination had indicated evidence of sexual contact. Nunn contacted East and requested to speak with him at the Princeton detachment.

On Feb. 4, East came to the detachment "and voluntarily requested to speak to speak with this Trooper," according to Nunn's criminal complaint. Nunn completed DPS form 79, Interview and Miranda Rights form with East, then spoke with him about the time in January when he was with the juvenile.

Nunn said that during the interview, he confirmed that people were around the juvenile while East was with her. The people with the juvenile included East and three female individuals.

"This Trooper again asked if there were any other males around (the juvenile) besides himself," Nunn said in the criminal complaint. East confirmed he was the only male around the juvenile. Nunn later requested that a warrant be issued for East's arrest.

A $100,000 cash-only bond was set along with a condition for home confinement if East is released from the Southern Regional Jail, according to records at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office.

