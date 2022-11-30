Man charged with sexual abuse and wanton endangerment after threatening suicide

Nov. 30—PRINCETON — A local man has been charged with wanton endangerment and sexual abuse by a guardian after threatening to shoot himself.

Officers with the Princeton Police Department were dispatched 5:12 p.m. on Nov. 26 to a local home after receiving a call about a suicidal male, according to a criminal complaint filed by Patrolman B.L. Charette.

When officers arrived, they were told the male, Martin Robert Richey, 54, of Princeton, had exited through the back of an apartment and still had a firearm, according to the criminal complaint. Detective E. Pugh came into contact with Richey and "ordered him to drop his weapon at gunpoint."

Charette said he arrived and "observed the male on his knees with the firearm placed in his mouth and also gave commands to drop the weapon and talk to police."

Richey refused to drop his weapon for several minutes while "uttering words of him" touching a female juvenile which were recorded on Charette's body camera, according to the criminal complaint.

"I gave the male several commands and pleas to drop the weapon and talk things over with officers," Charette said in the report. "At this time the male lowers the weapon but not in attempt to drop it and appeared ready to use the gun, at which time he pointed the weapon at several officers on scene. These events caused our K9 officer to release his K9 in an attempt to disarm the man. At this time officers approached the male and disarmed him and detained him without incident."

Charette said that he obtained a video statement about why the call took place. A woman said that she had confronted Richey about a video she had of him inappropriately touching a female juvenile.

Richey was charged with felonies including sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Richey was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust has a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison. Wanton endangerment with a firearm has a possible sentence of one to five years in prison or, at the discretion of the court, confined in a county jail for up to a year.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

