Man charged with sexual assault of 8-year-old in Rochester

Oct. 17—ROCHESTER — A 56-year-old Plymouth, Minnesota, man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times in 2018, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Robert Edward Collins is charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Collins on Jan. 26, 2023, following a child protection report that alleged Collins had repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl in the fall of 2018 when she was around 8 or 9 years old.

The girl told police that Collins would assault her at a Rochester residence.

Collins denied sexually assaulting the girl during an interview with law enforcement.